Africa: Tunisia V Central African Republic - No Choice but Going Through

20 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Debutants Tunisia and Central African Republic are seeking a place in the quarterfinals of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 when they lock horns at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott on Sunday.

The Group B Matchday 3 game kicks off simultaneously with Burkina Faso - Namibia encounter at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya, with all four sides still chasing a place in the final eight.

With four points in hand, a draw would be enough to see Tunisia going through. The young Carthage Eagles are yet to concede a goal in the competition, a stat that boasts coach Maher Kanzari's boys to carry on and qualify to the quarters.

"Our first goal is to qualify, and we will do everything to get there. Topping the group will be the icing on the cake. There are no calculations to do because all the teams in the quarterfinals are equally strong. We will play to get the best possible result," Kanzari said.

Meanwhile, Central African Republic which achieved a historic qualification to their first ever CAF competition has no alternative but winning if they want to continue their adventure.

After a brave 1-1 draw with Namibia, they surrendered being ahead to lose 3-1 to Burkina Faso, only victory will be good. Now they are seeking just victory against the favorites Tunisia.

"We do not want to stop there," Central African Republic Coach Sébastien Ngato declared. "We achieved our first objective by qualifying for AFCON finals, but this is not enough, and we will do everything to continue our adventure.

"We will face a great team with very high-level players, but we are not afraid. We have qualities want to make the Central African people dream. We know that many are following and supporting us. Whatever the result, the work will continue with this group which has many qualities," Ngato concluded.

