Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien booked a ticket for the group stage of the African Confederation Cup after holding Rwanda's AS Kigali to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at a second-leg game of the second prelimlinary round in Kigali.

Aboubakar Lawal scored for AS Kigali (44') before Firas Chaouat scored (61') for the visitors.

Etoile du Sahel and US Monastir will face Sunday in two home matches Young buffaloes (Eswatini) and Raja CA.