Tunis/Tunisia — Egypt qualified for the finals of AfroBasket 2021 after defeating Friday Cape Verde 94-65 at a day-2 game of the last phase of qualifiers (Group E) in Monastir.

Egypt, now topping Group E standings with 8 points, qualified directly for the finals in Rwanda (August 24- September 5) before taking on Uganda and Morocco in the last two games.

Uganda's games were put off till players who tested positive for COVID-19 recover.