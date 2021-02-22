Zimbabwe: Benyu Leaves English Fifth Tier Side Wealdstone

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean Kundai Benyu has left English fifth-tier side Wealdstone FC as his once promising career appears to be on a freefall barely three years after once being hailed as the country's next big prospect following a dream move to Scottish football giants Celtic.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, has been battling to revive after a forgettable spell at Celtic and subsequent unsuccessful loan spells at English League two club Oldham Athletic and Helsingborg in Sweden.

Following the expiry of his contract with Celtic, Benyu joined England National League side Wealdstone, but the Ipswich Academy product is now being linked with a move to Iceland.

In a statement on Saturday Wealdstone confirmed that the two parties have mutually agreed to terminate their contract.

"Midfielder Kundai Benyu has today left the club following the mutual termination of his contract," the club said.

"He joined the club in the summer on a free transfer from SPFL champions Celtic and made a total of 15 appearances for the Stones.

"We thank Kundai for all his efforts this season and wish him all the best with his future career."

Benyu will be hoping to rediscover the form that once convinced the now Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to sign him on a lucrative contract during his time as Celtic manager.

Despite his recent struggles Benyu has expressed his desire to play for the Warriors and has vowed to fight for his place in the national squad.

The midfielder last played for Zimbabwe in an international friendly against Lesotho in 2017.

He received a call-up for the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria in November but withdrew from the squad due to passport issues.

With two games lined up in March, Benyu has declared his availability for selection.

"I am ready for the Warriors and I want to fight for my place in the team," Benyu said.

"I have been called up recently but had some issues with my passport, which I am sorting out. I really want to add to my international experience not only for my career but also for the love of my country Zimbabwe."