Namibia: Windhoek Inmate Escapes From Custody

The police in Khomas have appealed for help from the public in tracing an awaiting trial inmate, who escaped from lawful custody on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the inmate, Tjaseua Jackson, affectionately known as Una, escaped whilst being escorted to apply for legal aid at Katutura.

"It is alleged that the suspect ran away from the escorting officer, went out of the court premises via the backyard entrance and disappeared into the riverbed. The suspect is still at large and efforts to trace him are ongoing. Police investigations continue," the police said yesterday in a crime report.

In an unrelated matter, a Goreangab woman was raped after armed suspects gained access to her shack where she was sleeping with another woman on Saturday morning at 01h00.

The suspects allegedly threatened the two women and raped one of them, who is 27 years old.

The suspects are unknown at this stage. A case of robbery with aggravating circumstances and indecent assault was also opened at the Wanaheda police station after two suspects, who were armed with a firearm, allegedly robbed a man and woman.

The two were seated in front of their house on Saturday early morning and were robbed their two cellphones and N$60 at gunpoint.

"It is further alleged that they undressed the female victim and left the scene. Police investigations continue."