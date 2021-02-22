Liberia: Kosiah Killed People "For Common" Plaintiff Tells War Crimes Trial

Bellinzona, Switzerland — Alieu Kosiah killed a man for refusing his order to carry looted goods in the Kolahun region of Lofa County in 1993, a witness told the Swiss Federal Criminal Court prosecuting the former rebel commander on Thursday.

Kosiah killed a man named Musa Kpandeh because he refused to transport looted generator parts, cocoa, coffee and palm oil from Pasolahun to Kolahun, according to the witness, the fourth plaintiff of seven who have brought this war crimes case against Kosiah. The plaintiff said he was one of several young men forced to carry the goods on the 12-hour walk on a dirt road. He said they were not allowed to rest, eat nor drink during the trip.

"Kosiah was talking to him (Kpandeh). He had a pistol in his hand telling the man he would kill him if he got tired carrying the load," he said. The plaintiff, whose name is being withheld for fear of retaliation, told the three-judge panel that he did not see Kosiah shoot the man but he believes he did.

He said Kpandeh was left on the roadside, stretching, wheezing and dying while he and other townsmen took the goods to a ULIMO warehouse in central Kolahun. "I saw the man fighting for his life in the grass."

"That was my first time seeing Kosiah. The other ULIMO rebels were calling him 'CO Kosiah' and saluting him," he said.

Kosiah, 45, is accused of murder, looting, forced transportation, rape, sexual enslavement, recruitment of a child-soldier and cannibalism. He is accused of committing the offenses during his time with the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO) between the early and mid 1990s. Kosiah denies any wrongdoing, saying he was not in Lofa at that time.

The plaintiff also told the court Kosiah and his men killed three other civilians carrying stolen goods and ammunitions for them. Two men--named "Kollie" and Blama Samokai--were killed on that journey Pasolahun to Kolahun, he said. The man, now a construction worker, said he was told by another civilian that Kosiah killed a man named Morlu Kpandeh on the road from Kolahun to Sasahun while he was transporting ammunitions and looted goods. The man said he also saw the bodies of the three other victims.

"He (Morlu) was lying on his back and blood was rolling from under him," he told the court. The plaintiff's details of alleged killing, looting and forced transportation were similar to those of another plaintiff who testified before the court on Wednesday.