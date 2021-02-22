Liberia: Kosiah Sat Near a Bucket With Human Hearts, Court Hears

Bellinzona, Switzerland — Alieu Kosiah sat near a bucket filled with human hearts in Foya, Lofa County in the mid-1990s, a man told the Swiss Federal Criminal Court prosecuting the former rebel commander on Friday.

According to the man, the fifth of seven plaintiffs who have brought the war crimes case against Kosiah, another rebel named "Mammie Wata," told him, "'What you see in the bucket are human hearts and they are for Kosiah."

Kosiah, 45, is on trial in Switzerland for war crimes he allegedly committed in Lofa County in the early to mid 1990s. A former high-ranking office of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO), he is accused of murder, cannibalism, rape, sexual enslavement, recruitment of child-soldier, looting and forced transportation. Kosiah, who faces a maximum 20-year imprisonment, denies the charges. He claims he was not in Lofa when the alleged offense were committed.

The man also testified that he saw Kosiah kill two brothers for failing to transport his looted goods and ammunition. The plaintiff was part of a group of 70 men that included the brothers whom Kosiah had forced to carry his stolen goods on their heads for a 12-hour journey from Pasolahun to Kolahun without eating drinking and resting, he said. When one brother Musa Kpandeh complained of exhaustion Kosiah threatened him.

"Kosiah said, 'If you can't carry the load to Kolahun, you will die right here,'" the plaintiff told the three-judge panel. "That is how they killed him."

Among the stolen goods was a generator that supplied the town along with palm oil, cocoa, coffee and rice stolen from villagers.

The plaintiff, now a construction worker who travelled from Liberia to testify, said Kosiah murdered Morlu Kpandeh, the other brother, for failing to carry ammunitions from Gondolahun to Belle Fasama. The man had already walked a full day and stopped in the town of Sasahun, he said.

"He (Kosiah) told Morlu 'Get... up and let's go,'" the plaintiff testified. "The man said, 'I cannot make'. Kosiah shot him in the head." This testimony echoed what the court heard from the four other plaintiffs who have testified before the court this week. New Narratives has agreed to the plaintiffs' request that their identities be concealed for fear of retaliation by those who do not want them to testify or who might seek to intimidate other witnesses who might be called upon to testify in future war crimes trials.

'We returned as lions'

The man described ULIMO rebels under Kosiah's command as "almost like gods. They could say when you were going to die."

ULIMO had a special song they sang when raiding towns and villages, he told the court and sang the words.