Liberia: Citizens in Lofa County Express Fear Over Ebola Resurgence in Guinea - Call On Government to Swiftly Close the Borders

Voinjama, Lofa County — The Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, is confident that there is no need to shut Liberia's borders amid resurgence in neighboring Guinea, but citizens in Lofa County believe it is risky to have the borders open amid the new epidemic of the killer virus in the region.

The Health Minister in a press briefing on Wednesday said Liberia already has a structure in place based on the 2014-2016 Ebola experience, therefore, there is no need to close the borders as there will be rigorous screening at the various points of entry.

Appearing before the Senate on Thursday, Dr. Jallah and the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Ms. Jane Macauley, informed the Senate that they as health authorities are on a high alert to avert the entry of Ebola in Liberia.

Ms. Jane Macauley told Senators that, "We are ensuring that there is adequate screening in and out of our border points by taking temperature and washing hands. We have five counties on alert which include Lofa, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Bong Montserrado meaning they are in active preparedness.

But the people of Lofa County have expressed fear that if stringent measures are not taken immediately, they will be a spillover of the virus in Liberia. For most residents of Voinjama City, closing the border now is one of the surest ways of curbing the spread of Ebola from Guinea to Liberia.

Ebola first entered Liberia through Lofa County from Guinea. The Liberian government denied early report of the suspected cases in Lofa at the time but confirmed the presence of the deadly virus a few days later.

Prince Mulbah, a motorcyclist, remembered vividly how terrible the epidemic was back in 2014. He told FrontPageAfrica, "We know what Ebola did to us. We cannot go through it again".

He added, "Mainly we need the government's intervention, let the border be closed. Most of our friends, the cyclists, soon in the morning they go to the border to transport people from Guinea into Lofa and we don't know who's coming in or what they're bringing. We're very worried and we want to border to close immediately."

He said since the pronouncement of the discovery of Ebola in Guinea, he ceased to carry two passengers on his motorcycle - limiting his passengers to one.

"We're cyclists and we interact with many people so it's not really safe for us and for me, safety comes first," he added.

Nancy Kollie believed to be in her mid 60s said she was gripped by fear when she heard that Ebola had resurfaced in Guinea and called for a swift government intervention. "Guinea is right here, people coming and going every day; all I want is for the government to close the border now," she said. She also called on the government to begin awareness in the county.

Rebecca Mulbah, a farmer in Voinjama said she has heard about Ebola in Guinea but does not know how true it is. She added that it was the same lack of clarity on the killer virus in 2014 that led to entry in the country and the wide spread.