Tanzania: Kili Marathon Race Number Collection Set for Arusha

Dar es Salaam — After a huge turn out by Dar es Salaam residents at Mlimani City to collect their race numbers for participation in the Kilimanjaro Marathon, the exercise is expected to commence in Arusha on Tuesday.

Speaking while winding up the exercise in Dar es Salaam, the Kilimanjaro Marathon Company representative Rajon Datoo said the exercise went smoothly and that the number of those who collected their race numbers was encouraging.

"We received a lot of cooperation from the participants hence the exercise moved faster and we were able to serve many participants," he said adding that those who were not able to collect their numbers in Dar es Salaam can do so in Arusha or Moshi.

"We are calling on all participants for the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42 km, Tigo 21km Half Marathon and Grand Malt 5km-Fun Run who indicated that they will collect their points in Arusha to turn up on Tuesday February 23 and Wednesday February 24, 2021 from 2pm to 7pm at the Kibo Palace Hotel in Arusha," he said.

Participants are required to carry their identification cards or passport and the confirmation messages they received upon payment.

After Arusha the exercise will move to Moshi on February 25 and 26 (10am-8pm) and Feb 27 (9am-5pm).

According to a statement by the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon organizers, registration for the 42km race and 5km Fun Run is still on but on cash basis at the race number collection points but 21km is already full and registration is closed.

This year's event, slated for February 28 at the Moshi Cooperative University, is sponsored by Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42km, Tigo - 21km Half Marathon, Grand Malt-5km, water table sponsors- Unilever Tanzania, Simba Cement, TPC Sugar, Kilimanjaro International Leather Company Limited, Kibo Palace Hotel and official suppliers include Garda World Security, Keys Hotel and CMC Automobile