Ghana: Tricycle Drivers Petition Builsa North Assembly Over Armed Robberies

Commercial tricycle drivers, popularly known as "Mahama Cambo or Pragya" at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, has petitioned the assembly over the spate of armed robberies in the area.

The drivers said they have become the target of armed robbers, compelling them to seek the support of the Municipal Assembly, in ensuring their safety as they go about their commercial activities.

A petition presented to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr David Amoabil Afoko, on Monday by chairman of the group, Mr Kojo Akumkperi, appealed to the assembly to take stringent measures to deal with armed robbery and state of insecurity in the area, which were hindering socio-economic activities.

The statement indicated that that the spate of robberies in the area were becoming rampant and making people to desert the transport business.

It said "If nothing is done to salvage the situation, we will have nothing to do than to abandon our businesses. We are, therefore, appealing to the Municipal Assembly to work closely with the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), to help improve police visibility and patrols in the area and on our major roads, such as the Sandema-Chuchuliga, Sandema- Fumbisi, Sandema- Chiana and Sandema- Katiu roads".

The petition stressed that the presence of security personnel on the roads would safeguard the drivers and passengers against robbers, but expressed worry that drivers and passengers were being harassed and extorted by police personnel.

The drivers alleged that the police charged them between Ghc5 and Ghc7 before allowing them to operate their tricycles,and pleaded to the MCE and the Police administration in the Municipality to address the concern.

Mr Afoko thanked the drivers for dealing with the concern peacefully andmaturely, and pledged to solve their problems with the support of other stakeholders.

He urged the drivers to continue to give off their best towards the development of the area, and hinted that a military patrol team would be deployed to the area to complement the efforts of the police in flushing out criminals from the municipality.