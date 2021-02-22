Ghana: GWF Goes to Polls

17 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) will hold a virtual congress tomorrow as they elect officers to run the federation for the next four years.

As of close of nominations, six candidates have expressed their desire to run for various executive positions that include the presidency - which is not being contested by the incumbent - Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Instead, CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has filed his nomination to lead the GWF.

Messrs Isaac Tetteh is vying for the position of vice president; Ben Addy (Secretary General), Ken O. Adade (Deputy General Secretary), Gideon Sackey (Treasurer) and Mrs Edith Aggrey (Deputy Treasurer).

Delegates for the congress would be drawn from the weightlifting fraternity and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

In view of COVID-19 restrictions, tomorrow's virtual congress is expected to focus largely on the elections as reading of minutes and presentation of accounts and other matters, will be held at the next congress.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.