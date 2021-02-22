Ghana: Oly Unveil 54-Seater Bus

A 54-seater KIA Grand Bird bus was unveiled by Accra Great Olympics at an outdoor event at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The new bus is intended to offer the 'Wonder Club' travelling comfort as they journey across the country for their games.

In attendance was the Paramount Chief of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Perry Doku, R.O. Solomon, Fred Pappoe, Naa Odofoley Nortey, old stars; George Alhassan among others.

Others included Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Randy Abbey as well as Dr Nyaho Tamakloe and Vincent Odotei, a board member and former Chief Executive respectively of Accra Hearts of Oak who represented the club.

They joined board chair Amarkai Amarteifio, Chief Executive, Oloboi Commodore and Executive Director Kudjo Fianoo and other leadership at the club.

Special guest of honour and a life patron of the club, Nana Akuoku Sarpong exclaimed joyously the strides Olympics has made this season, entreating all to work hard to maintain the momentum.

The Agogo Chief, a life-long supporter and former administrator of the club said Olympics was in a position to recreate its glorious days of the 70's where they won their two league titles and also caused a stir on the African continent.

He praised the board, management and playing body for their exploits which he described as a symbol of the resilient spirit associated with the 'Wonder Club'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Joshua Alabi who unveiled the bus, called for unity and unrelenting support for the leadership of the club. He indicated that the direction the club was headed was one that called for more collaboration, involvement, unity and support, appealing that all forms of bickering and unhelpful acts be eschewed.

On his part, Board Chair, Amarkai Amarteifio was optimistic the bus was going to serve as a motivation to the team.

Having addressed the transportation challenges that bedevilled the team, he assured that his board will do what it takes to keep the enthusiasm.

As part of the occasion, a section of officials enjoyed a short ride on the bus.

Olympics currently lie fifth on the league log with 21 points and will play Elmina Sharks tomorrow in a match week 14 clash at the Accra Stadium.