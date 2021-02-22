Ghana: Police Grab 4 for Allegedly Possessing 'Wee'

17 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Four persons who were allegedly in possession of cannabis have been arrested by the police in separate operations in Accra.

King Joway, 25, Suleiman Abubakar, 24, Adams Abdullai, 23, were arrested at Lashibi, while Richard Ofori was apprehended at Kaneshie.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) EffiaTenge, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, said on February 9, 2021,the Baastona Divisional Police arrested Joway, a Liberian, with dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

DSP Tenge said Joway led the police to a location at Lashibi to arrest Abubakar and Abdullai, as suppliers of the dried leaves to Joway.

She said a search in the rooms of Abubakar and Abdullai revealed three compressed parcels of dried leaves,34 sachets of dried leaves, all suspected to be Indian hemp, and three scissors.

DSP Tenge said the court has remanded the suspects till February 29.

She said that on February 15, two Community Police (CP) personnel arrested Richard Ofori in possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at Kaneshie.

DSP Tenge said when the CP on duty at Kaneshie footbridge asked the suspect to wear nose masks, they (suspect) became offended and struggled with the CP.

She saidthat when a search was conducted on Ofori quantities of dried leaves suspected to be wee were found concealed in a smock in a polythene bag the suspect was holding.

