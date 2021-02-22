Ghana: The Patterns of Excellence

opinion

Most people set limits on how much they can achieve simply because they believethey lack the resources needed for successful outcomes. They believethat they just do not have the mental discipline, intelligence, luck, creativity, energy or talent to live at a level they can only dream of.

The truth, Adam Khoo believes, is that you already possess all the resources you need to get anything you want and produce any result you desire in your life. The resources he is referring to are your in-born, in-built resources of Brain and Body working together.

"Our Brain and Body are the most powerful resources that each and every one of us was born with on this planet. If used and run effectively, your internal resources will enable you to get any physical-external resource you require to help you achieve any goal you desire."

Most people cite lack of MONEY as their number one excuse for not taking advantage of opportunities and taking action. Yet some of the most successful corporate-household names in the world started with little or no money. Take Honda and Sony Corporation's founders, Soichiro Honda and Akio Morita or even Apple's founder Steve Jobs. They started with nothing but their own ingenuity and personal power to create winning, innovative products and wealth followed naturally, which then allowed them to create even greater wealth.

TIME is the next most common resource that people say they lack. Yet we all work by the same clocks. All of us have twenty-four hours a day within which we have to eat, sleep, relax, recharge, and work smart or otherwise.

It is our ability to plan, manage and control how we use time that creates results, or lack of results. Again, it comes back to how we control our own internal resources. Use them effectively or squander them.

How about OTHER PEOPLE as a resource? Here again, many people believethat they just do not have the right partners, customers, colleagues, family or bosses to support their life or career goals. Again, if you have the internal resources of knowing how to build rapport, influence and direct the thoughts and behaviors of others positively, you will attract the kind of people you need to help you succeed. So it is truly how we manage our internal resources that make all the difference.

THE SAME HARDWARE

But do all of us have the same internal resources available to us? Do we all have the same mental resources to be influential, confident, creative, and intelligent and so on? The answer, according to Khoo, is YES!

At first this may seem a bit hard to believe but if the study the human brain and the science of neurology shows that we all share the same basic neurology or nervous system.

In other words, we all have got basically the same hardware. If someone appears more superior to you in intellect or is a much more effective communicator, it is not because they have a better 'bio-computer'. They just have better programs running in their 'bio-computer' than you have (currently). It is these programs or thought patterns that enable them to be more motivated, more focused, more analytical, more powerful or to be a better communicator.

When run in optimal mode your brain is truly capable of producing anykind of positive and empowering thought or behavioral pattern, and hence any result that you want.

It has been calculated that if a super computer were to be built to have anywhere near the storage capacity and processing capability of the human brain, it would have to be the length of fifty football fields and the height of the Statue of Liberty. And yet, your mega brain is powered daily with less electricity than a ten watt light bulb. How awesome. Think about the miracle your brain is and what you can do with it.

THE KEY TO OUR THOUGHTS

If all of us have such powerful internal resources, why do so few produce exceptional results? Why is it that only a handful in every society or country are able to generate brilliant ideas, stay focused and motivated, take consistent action and produce a level of success we can only admire? The difference lies again in the way we use our brain. Or waste it.

Your thoughts, behaviors, abilities and skills are determined not by the number of brain cells you have, but rather by how your neurons are connected together. All of us have different neuro-connections and that is why we think and behave differently.

If someone you know is extremely good in numbers, it is because he has a lot richer neuro-connections in the area of mathematical-logical thinking. At the same time this person may not be very confident in the way he communicates, because he may have poorer neural connections in this different area of intellect.

The same goes for our emotions and habits. If you are always lazy and unmotivated, it is because your brain cells are wired in such a way that you consistently fire off negative emotions like procrastination.

People who are constantly focused and motivated have a very different set of neural patterns wired up in their brain. The kind of neuro-connections you have now is determined by how your brain has been exposed and stimulated, even before you were born.

The good news is that if you have insufficient or ineffective neural connections in any area, you can create more useful connections through stimulating your brain in the right way and creating the right kind of mental patterns. You can also reprogram limiting patterns such as phobias and bad habits. Remember that every habitual pattern is the result of the way our neural connections are wired. When we learn how to reprogram these neural patterns, we can change and create any result we want.

Research into the brain has shown that in a lifetime, the average person uses less than one percent of the total number of possible neural connections that can be formed in their brains.

"With 1000 billions neurons, each having the capability of making thousands of neural connections with one another, the total possible number of connections, if permutated, would be far in excess of the number of atoms in the universe. In other words, there is nothing the human brain cannot achieve, with the right strategy and stimulation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

REPLICATE FOR SUCCESS

If we can replicate the way a winner runs his brain, then we can replicate the way they think and behave, and hence the results they produce. If others can walk on stage and deliver a speech with confidence, so can you.

If others are able to constantly direct their emotions to feel motivated and confident, so can you. If others display highly creative skills, you can do so too. Remember, they are able to do so because they are running effective mental programs. With the same neurology, you just have to unlock their secrets and run your brain in exactly the same way.

Unfortunately, most people have never learned how to direct and re-program the limiting patterns they run. They are not in charge of their brains. Instead, their brains take charge of them. They let their brains go on 'auto pilot', running mediocre programs that keep limiting their performance. As a result, they will always feel that there are things they can never do, simply because they believethat it is not within their control or ability.

Once you learn how to change a program in your brain it will ultimately change how your body reacts; and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.