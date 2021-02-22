Nigeria: Ekiti Community Raises N60 Million for Newly Established University

22 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The Ekiti university is an upgrade of the College of Education in the town which was established in 1978.

The Ikere Ekiti community in Ekiti State has raised the ₦60 million as part of its contribution to the smooth take off of the newly created Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti (BOUESTI).

The cheque for the money was formally presented to the State Government on Saturday.

The upgrade was done in October last year by the Ekiti State Government, with the Ikere community pledging to contribute N500 million as part of the collaborative efforts to ensure the smooth running of the university.

At the presentation of the cheque, the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Olabimpe Aderiye, expressed the administration's commitment to sound and qualitative education through proper funding.

He said his government would strive hard to ensure that every interested Ekiti citizen had access to good education up to university level.

"For sustainable development, no amount can be too much to expend on sound education," he said.

"Schools with more funds clearly have greater ability to provide higher quality, broader and deeper educational opportunities to the students they serve.

"We understand that without proper funding, efficiency and innovation are easily compromised.

"I commend the donors for sharing our vision and passion to make the university a world class and one we can all be proud of.

"The development of a nation or state depends on quality education of its citizenry. Education is the foundation of a country which brings wealth, social prosperity and economic stability."

While presenting the cheque, the Ogoga of Ikere, Adejimi Adu, appealed to Mr Fayemi to tackle those he described as 'local bandits' operating under the cover of cultism, robbery and herdsmen, terrorising the community.

The traditional ruler said the call became imperative owing to the establishment of a new university that would bring an upsurge of people of different characters into the town.

"I don't want the lives of the students and my people to be endangered," he said.

"I have heard complaints from the management about cultism and some herdsmen who were bombarding the institution. This shouldn't be tolerated. The government must deal with these people for us to have peace.

"I commend all my subjects, especially Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the Chancellor of the institution for always standing by us at all times and for being the pillars of our success stories."

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Funding support to BOUESTI, Tunde Ogunsakin, said the fund was a partial fulfillment of the pledge of financial support to the governing council of the institution.

Mr Ogunsakin urged the university management to run the institution like a truly 21st century institution through "radical curriculum reform, research-oriented education, technology transfer, intellectual exchange programmes and edu-tourism initiative in the institution."

