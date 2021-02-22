Nigeria: Army Chief Gives Troops 48 Hours to Dislodge Boko Haram

Marco Verch/Flickr
(file photo).
22 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has given a 48-hour ultimatum to troops to clear Boko Haram insurgents off captured areas of Borno State.

Marte, a local government in the troubled state, was recently reported to have been attacked and taken over by Boko Haram.

Some communities in the state, including Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo in Marte and Ngala Local Government Areas were also reported to have a strong presence of the terrorist group.

But Attahiru, who yesterday addressed the troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa, directed that the insurgents should be cleared from the reported areas in the next 48 hours.

He said: "Areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo, Kirenowa, and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours."

The COAS, while addressing the troops, said: "You must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you.

"You should rest assured of all the support you require in this very onerous task.

"You are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again; go after them and clear these bastards."

The COAS, who commended the efforts of the troops in the fight against Boko Haram, said: "I am here to deliver the greetings of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari. I have spoken with your commanders; we are going to provide you the equipment and weapons you need to end this war.

"We are also going to address the issue of overstay in the theatre. No more issue of overstay."

The COAS while addressing the residents of Dikwa and those who fled during the recent onslaught on Marte, but now taking refuge in Dikwa, assured them of protection.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.