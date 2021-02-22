Ethiopia: CBE Faces U.S.$ Half a Billion Slump in Forex Earnings

20 February 2021
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Samson Berhane

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) faces almost half a billion dollar drop in foreign currencies secured from remittance and export, a new report revealed.

The Bank, which released its half year report this week, announced it has collected USD 1.4 billion from remittance and exports during the first half of the existing fiscal year, a decline from USD 1.85 billion in 2019/20.

Remittance accounts for over 90 percent of the amount of forex mobilized by the Bank, whereas the remaining was secured from exporters.

By the end of last month, the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency announced the country had secured USD 1.4 billion from remittance, half of which came through CBE, while private banks collected the rest.

"While there are efforts by stakeholders to increase flow of remittance coming through official channels, we expect the Diaspora to understand the adverse impacts of sending money informally on the country," said Head of the Agency, Selmawit Dawit in a meeting held to promote foreign currency account, Diaspora mortgage and repayment of bond.

CBE witnessed a fall in forex earnings despite the slight increase in export earnings. In the first half of the existing fiscal year, Ethiopia was able to get USD 1.7 billion from the exports of goods, showing an increase of almost a quarter of a million compared to the same period last year.

Despite facing a drop in earnings, however, CBE managed to avail USD 2.5 billion to state-owned enterprises and private companies, as well as importers.

"The forex is availed to implement development projects that are being carried out by private and public companies, and part of which was also allocated to import items," said the Bank in its statement released earlier this week.

The Bank also reported a gross profit of 7.4 billion Birr during the first half of 2021, while its total assets is nearing one billion Birr, reaching 903.6 million Birr.

According to the statement, in the same period, it also disbursed a fresh loan of 47.2 billion Birr and collected 83.2 billion Birr in deposit, achieving 221 percent of its target. Its outstanding customers' deposits have reached 678 billion Birr.

Aiming to increase its outreach, CBE has opened 42 new branches during the report period, bringing the total to 1,646 and it now has 1.4 million ATM card and 1.8 million mobile banking users.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.