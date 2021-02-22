Ethiopia: The ICC's Dangerous Decision and Its Possible Implication for Ethiopia

opinion

The International Criminal Court (ICC) was established in 2002 following the Holocaust, the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda (1994) and other horrors of the twentieth century, in order to bring to justice those responsible for the worst atrocities committed. Absent a referral by the UN Security Council, the ICC has jurisdiction only where the relevant state has delegated its criminal jurisdiction to the Court. Additionally, as a court of last resort, the state must be either unwilling or unable to prosecute the case itself, in order for the Court to step in.

Simply put, the ICC does not possess universal jurisdiction.

In fact, the Court wholly lacks jurisdiction over the so-called "situation in Palestine". The Rome Statute clearly stipulates that the Court only has jurisdiction in cases brought before it by sovereign states; a sovereign Palestinian State does not exist and never has. Despite these facts, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber ruled that the Court has territorial jurisdiction in the Palestinian case.

In a recent decision, two judges found that the Court has territorial jurisdiction in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Their decision was not based on legal ground, but rather on a political non-binding UN General Assembly Resolution. In fact, it was for these very reasons that Presiding Judge Péter Kovács opposed the majority opinion of the Pre-Trial Chamber.

In a highly critical dissenting opinion, Judge Kovacs stated that the Majority's approach has "no legal basis in the Rome Statute, and even less so in international law", as well as that "acrobatics with provisions of the Statute cannot mask legal reality".

It is worth noting that the dissenting opinion reflects the official positions submitted to the Court by seven leading States Parties, such as Germany, Austria, Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Uganda, as well as international law experts.

Jurisdiction goes to the heart of the integrity of the judicial process. It is not a mere formality, nor technicality: it plays a critical role in preventing abuse of the judicial process. Jurisdiction is the factor that distinguishes a non-partisan judicial body from a political one.

Israel has valid legal claims over the same territory that the Palestinians have sought to submit to the ICC's jurisdiction. The Oslo Accords (1993) between Israel and the Palestinians aiming to reach a peace treaty through direct negotiations are the legal and practical framework to resolve their dispute over the future status of this territory.

By turning to the ICC, the Palestinians attempt to turn the Court into a political tool and push the Court to determine political issues that should be resolved through direct negotiations, and not through criminal proceedings. They have perverted the concept of jurisdiction for the sake of advancing their own political interests, corrupting the Court's integrity and ability to stick to its core mandate in the process.

By adopting this damaging decision - and by continuing to chase democracies, with independent and effective legal systems, that are fighting terrorism in such places as Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Gaza - the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber has overstepped its core mandate. Moreover, it set a dangerous precedent to other non-member states of the ICC such as Ethiopia.

This outrageous decision could enable an investigation of Ethiopia for bogus war crimes in Tigray. Nations that uphold international law should vehemently oppose this decision that undermines all those who fight terrorism. The United States, Canada, Australia, Germany and others have already expressed reservations over this decision. I believe Ethiopia should also send a clear message that it opposes this grave assault on justice, common sense and our common battle against terrorism.

Ed.'s Note: Raphael Morav is the Ambassador of Israel to Ethiopia. The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of The Reporter.

Contributed by Raphael Morav