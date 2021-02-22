Ethiopia: The Guns Will Be Blazing At Least Until 2030

opinion

The African Union intended to end conflicts by 2020, through a program known as "Silencing the Guns". Passed in 2013, the program is part of Agenda 2063, a 50 year plan to create sustainable peace, develop continental trade, and develop infrastructure.

The recent AU summit held virtually has extended the deadline for Silencing the Guns to 2030, giving the organization a decade to reach the ambitious plan of creating peace across Africa.

The pledge to end all armed conflict by leaders at the 50th anniversary of the AU in 2016 was followed by the adoption of the Lusaka Road Map that outlined practical steps to ending conflict. The roadmap found the root problems for armed conflict like undemocratic government practices, economic inequality, illicit financial flows and decided on the necessity of the African Standby Force to deploy to high risk areas.

Researches show that conflicts have risen throughout the continent since the roadmap was laid out. Civil wars in South Sudan, Cameroon, and Libya as well as conflicts by non-state actors such as Boko Haram in Nigeria, separatist insurgencies in Mali and al-Shabaab in Somalia have been taking place. Domestic conflicts often cross borders and threaten the stability of regions.

Experts have identified several reasons as to why Silencing the Guns was not successful such as poor governance, poor implementation of the roadmap and a lack of coherence within the different organs of the AU.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Commissioner of the African Union Commission, currently on his second 4-year term admitted the organization is not close to fulfilling the goal by 2020.

"The year 2020 was initially scheduled as a cut-off year to silence the guns on the Continent, the year from which democratic peace would function as a powerful lever for justice and socio-economic development. Looking at the state of affairs, I note that we have moved only half way," he told the Foreign Ministers during a virtual sitting of the African Union Executive Council.

Ambassador Smail Chergui, Commissioner for Peace and Security, observed that "the threat posed by COVID-19 has considerably slowed the momentum of the silencing the guns agenda, and our intention is to further accelerate our collective efforts to end conflicts and crises in Africa, while expressing concern that terrorists and armed groups have failed to heed the calls of the AU and UN leadership for a global ceasefire".

While the AU has the mandate to intervene in the internal affairs of member states, it has only exercised that power reluctantly. It was conspicuously silent regarding conflict escalations in Cameroon and Libya, ignored coups in Egypt in 2013 and Zimbabwe in 2017 and its offer to mediate between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF in the Northern region of Tigray was strongly rejected.

The nature of conflict has changed since Silencing the Guns program was launched in 2013 and the AU must adapt to new threats. Illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons into Africa and within the continent will continue if the organization does not implement its goals to the fullest extent. Factors such as illegal financial flows, poor governance and corruption contribute to state threats and must be addressed if the AU is determined this program won't end up on the scrap pile.