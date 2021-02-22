Ethiopia: League Company Receives U.S.$ Two Million

opinion

The Betking Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) share company received its first round payment of USD two million for broadcasting rights, The Reporter has learnt.

Multi Choice Group (MCG) acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast matches after signing an agreement with the EPL Share Company for USD 22.5 million over five years. Based on the deal, the whole payment is going to be shared with participating clubs. It is to be recalled that DSTV agreed to pay fees for expenses such as facilities and contribute to the development of football in the league.

According to the agreement, DSTV will pay USD 22.5 million to be shared among participating clubs. In this regard, for the 2020/21 EPL season, DSTV will pay USD four million, USD 4.2 million for the2021/22 season, USD 4.5 million for the 2022/23 season, USD 4.7 for2023/2024 season and USD five million for the 2024/25 season.

The participating clubs will have a 50 percent share of the fee from the payment and 15 percent of the total payment will be taxed by the government. Furthermore, 25 percent of the payment goes towards the clubs that perform well at the end of the competition. 10 percent will go towards stadium facilities.

The 2020/21 season Betking EPL first round matches were played in Addis Ababa and Jimma stadiums with Super Sport broadcasting selected matches, alongside local production staff. On DSTV, the matches were broadcasted in Amharic and English language.

The second round of matches are set to be staged in Bahir Dar, Dire Dawa and Hawassa city stadiums. The EPL share company inception team is visiting the Dire Dawa and Hawassa city stadiums to approve whether the requirements to host matches in these stadiums have been fulfilled.