Ethiopia: League Company Receives U.S.$ Two Million

20 February 2021
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Dawit Tolesa

The Betking Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) share company received its first round payment of USD two million for broadcasting rights, The Reporter has learnt.

Multi Choice Group (MCG) acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast matches after signing an agreement with the EPL Share Company for USD 22.5 million over five years. Based on the deal, the whole payment is going to be shared with participating clubs. It is to be recalled that DSTV agreed to pay fees for expenses such as facilities and contribute to the development of football in the league.

According to the agreement, DSTV will pay USD 22.5 million to be shared among participating clubs. In this regard, for the 2020/21 EPL season, DSTV will pay USD four million, USD 4.2 million for the2021/22 season, USD 4.5 million for the 2022/23 season, USD 4.7 for2023/2024 season and USD five million for the 2024/25 season.

The participating clubs will have a 50 percent share of the fee from the payment and 15 percent of the total payment will be taxed by the government. Furthermore, 25 percent of the payment goes towards the clubs that perform well at the end of the competition. 10 percent will go towards stadium facilities.

The 2020/21 season Betking EPL first round matches were played in Addis Ababa and Jimma stadiums with Super Sport broadcasting selected matches, alongside local production staff. On DSTV, the matches were broadcasted in Amharic and English language.

The second round of matches are set to be staged in Bahir Dar, Dire Dawa and Hawassa city stadiums. The EPL share company inception team is visiting the Dire Dawa and Hawassa city stadiums to approve whether the requirements to host matches in these stadiums have been fulfilled.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.