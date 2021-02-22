Cameroon-U.S. - Reinforcing Bilateral Ties

President Paul Biya received in audience the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs yesterday in New York.

Apart from taking an active part at discussions in the UN General Assembly in New York, the Head of State has been busy following up on issues of concern to the country. Shortly after presenting a sterling speech on the way forward for the UN goals on sustainable development that have been of great concern at the 71st General Assembly of the UN, Mr Biya granted a 30 minute audience to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Receiving his guest at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel where the Presidential Couple is lodged, the two officials reviewed issues of bilateral interest between Cameroon and America.

Speaking to the press after the audience, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield hailed the excellent relations that exist between Cameroon and the United States of America saying both countries are engaged in several fronts. She cited the presence of Cameroon at the Africa-America Business Forum chaired by President Barack Obama on Wednesday 21 September at the UN building on the sidelines of the General Assembly debates. Linda Thomas-Greenfield also talked of the participation of the Head of State at the Leaders' Summit on Refugees and commitments made by Mr Biya to continually support the refugees as well as the effective presence of American businesses in Cameroon saying the improvement of ties between both countries was essential for such investment opportunities.