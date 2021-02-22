Nigeria: Governor Bello Receives 53 Abducted Passengers

22 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has received the 53 abducted passengers of the state-owned Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor received the abducted passengers at the Government House, Minna, on Sunday at about 11:35 p.m.

NAN recalls that the NSTA passengers were seized by armed bandits in Rijau on Feb. 14.

The passengers were on their way to Minna but were intercepted at Kundu Village on Minna-Tegina Road in the Rafi Local Government Area.

The governor said that the victims were released by their abductors after thorough negotiations and consultations between the government and the suspected bandits.

"We thank God for helping us to secure their release. We went through one week of consultations and sleepless nights to secure their release," he said.

He said that before they would rejoin their various families, the state government must ensure that they undergo a thorough medical checkup.

The released passengers were 20 women, nine children and 24 men.

NAN observed that the victims were all looking tired and hungry, as some of them could barely walk.

However, the governor said that the abducted 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara, were still in the hands of their captors, adding that effort was being intensified for their safe return.

He assured the residents of the state that very soon the government would secure their release.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

