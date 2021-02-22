Gambia: One Covid-19 Patient Succumbs, As 15 New Cases Recorded

21 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has over the weekend registered one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths ever registered since March 2020 to one hundred and forty-four (144).

The deceased is a thirty-four-year-old man diabetic patient.

The country has also registered fifteen (15) new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to four thousand, five hundred and fifty-four (4, 554).

The median age of the newly confirmed cases is 36.4. About 72% of the newly confirmed cases are contacts of recently confirmed cases, one was ill and sought healthcare and two tested on the account of intending to travel.

This is the 266th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said two hundred and sixty-one new (261) laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said fifteen new samples tested positive, representing 5.7% positive test rate.

"Twenty-four (24) high-risk contacts of recently confirmed cases were identified and their follow-up began in earnest," he said.

Director Njai said seven COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.