Gambia: FTJ Asks Gambians to Remind Themselves of Yahya Jammeh's Legacy

Former Law Maker and Secretary General of Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, has called on Gambians to remind themselves of their former leaders' legacy.

Fabakary Tombong Jatta said: "Let's remind ourselves of Jammeh's legacy of selfless service to his people and endeavour to emulate him for the unity and revival of our party and country."

He made this statement during the APRC Congress held on Saturday.

The theme of the congress was "Remember Jammeh for Unity, Renewal and Radical Socio-economic transformation".

APRC was founded by former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh and they ruled for twenty years before losing to Adama Barrow during the 2016 Presidential election.

The former lawmaker called on members and sympathizers of the party to continue to mobilise more people to join them by marketing their programmes and manifesto which are anchored on shared values and vision of rule of law and respect for the constitution, democracy and human rights, inclusive and participatory governance, non-racial and non-tribal society, intercultural and community cooperation, unity in diversity and respect for culture, and national consciousness, identity and patriotism.

"These principles among many underpin our strategic programmes in governance. An APRC government will promote social cohesion, patriotism and will jealously protect and defend our independence and sovereignty," Jatta said.

The resident of Tallinding said APRC has since its inception upheld patriotism and waged an epic struggle for the unity and rejuvenation of the country.

The former majority leader of the National Assembly said the former President brought about and ensured that the people became masters of their own destiny, which translated into positive change in the lives and livelihoods of Gambians.

Jatta acknowledged, appreciated and applauded former President Jammeh for the unparalleled leadership he demonstrated in socio-economic development in all sectors, quoting the former leader saying "I sacrificed my life and commit to being lifelong militant in the struggle to create a better life for all."

He said the Congress, which is their party's most authoritative body, convened to review the party's reports on its progress since the last congress and scrutinise and approve its programme for the next two years.

He said since their 2018 Congress in Bwiam, they have been more committed and united to ensuring a prosperous, non-tribal and an all-inclusive democratic party well poised to protect and defend the independence of the country and the sovereignty of the people.

He said they are committed to ensuring accessible and affordable quality health care, quality free education at all levels, protection of life and property and a more productive and rewarding agricultural sector.

"As the Green Party is known, we will ensure the socio-economic development of our people and the empowerment of youths and women," he said.

Jatta reminded his party militants and sympathizers of the challenges and hurdles they surmounted during the last four years. He however thanked the members for showing love for the party and the development they have brought the country.

He cited some of the problems they have faced in the past four years.

"There were incessant smear campaigns against the former President, our people were shot dead, massive arrests and detention followed, our accounts were frozen, our vehicles were seized and sold by a commission, and TRRC setup, there is refusal to acknowledge and implement the joint communiqué signed by President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, ECOWAS, AU and UN that led to the former President's departure to Equatorial Guinea, thus enabling a peaceful transfer of power," he outlined.

He said the former President will come back to the country despite the alleged crimes he might have committed.

"Former President Jammeh's return depends entirely on himself. He can come back next week, next month or anytime of his choice. What is clear is that, he will surely come back," he said.

He called on the delegates to reach out to more people to share with them the party's values.

Ousman Rambo Jatta, the first deputy leader of the APRC, said they have a positive vision for the future based on the conviction that the gap between the promised and the reality of the country can one day be finally closed under the stewardship of their party.

He said they believe in the parity for all and privileges for none.

"We believe that the people are the source of all government power; and that the authority of the people should be comprehensive, not privileged as the power of the people is bigger than the people in power," Rambo said.