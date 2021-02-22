Somalia: Turkey Concerned About Political Developments in Somalia - Ministry

22 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Turkey has expressed concerns over the outbreak of violence in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Friday.

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was concerned about the recent negative developments arising from the dispute over the election process in Somalia.

"It is important that all parties act with common sense by avoiding steps that may lead to violence, and that the Federal Government and Federal Member States' Leaders come together and try to resolve disputes with an inclusive and constructive dialogue on the basis of the agreement reached on 17 September 2020," the statement read in part.

"We believe that the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia have the will and political maturity to determine their own future. In this context, we hope that a consensus will be reached on the election process, on the basis of mutual understanding without further delay,"

Somalia's opposition candidates said they will continue holding anti-government demonstrations until elections are held despite Friday's disruption that ended in armed conflict.

