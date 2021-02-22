Liberia: Day Na Break, Mouth Open - Hard Time Too Much in Liberia

opinion

The best way for you to solve a problem is to correct your own mistake before trying to correct the mistake of another person or an organization or a government. Day na Break Mouth Open is the name of a popular junction near the Bardnersville entrance to Johnsonville, Montserrado County. You can tell that day has broken when you hear the plenty talking at the Junction.

What are the people talking about? "The hard time is too much and we are suffering", as the people continue to say. Then they say "Da Prexo Weah na bring all this suffering", People blame Presidents of Liberia for their suffering and go on to say that when a President is removed and the next one comes in the suffering would end because the new President would correct the mistakes of the old President. One President after the other comes and goes but the suffering continues. This continuous suffering means that it is not correct to blame the President for the suffering.

The main question remains: Who elected the President? The answer is that the people, the voters elected the President. Therefore, it is not correct to blame the President for the suffering. Blame the people, the voters for the suffering. In the voting the people, the voters are driven by money and not driven by reason. So, the people, the voters vote for the President and the Legislators without depending on the knowledge of the records of the persons whom they elected. Being money-driven, the voters elect persons with bad records of attending to the problems of the voters, especially the poor voters. The voters elect persons who have records of promoting poverty generation rather than poverty alleviation.