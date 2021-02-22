Somalia: UNSC to Hold Meeting On Somalia Situation

The UN Security Council is due to meet today about Somalia's current situation at 6:00 p.m. today, according to UNSOM.

The UN envoy for Somalia James Swan will brief the UNSC meeting that will cover topics ranging from humanitarian to elections.

The international partners of Somalia have been pushing for timely and credible elections in the country amid disputes over the process.

The UN and other foreign missions in Mogadishu called on leaders to resolve their differences and implement the Sep 17 electoral agreement.