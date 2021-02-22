Liberia: Accident Kills 2 in Gbarnga

A tragic motor accident in Gbarnga, Bong County, central Liberia has left two local staff of Lonestar Cell MTN dead, and another seriously injured.

The three local Lonestar workers reportedly met their unfortunate fate while riding on a motorbike from Dolokelen Gboveh avenue in Gbarnga, Bong County when a commercial truck believed to be carrying goods from Monrovia to Ganta, Nimba County collided with them.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims saw another truck coming from Nimba which made them to stop, but after the truck passed the Gboveh junction, they immediately got on the main road without observing the traffic when the second truck coming from Monrovia ran into them.

One of the victims died instantly, according to health authorities, while the two others were rushed to Phebe Hospital in the county, but one of them was later pronounced death.

Eyewitnesses explained that the truck driver escaped the scene and immediately reported himself to the Liberian National Police Bong County Detachment.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the accident.

The only survival from the motorbike sustained broken legs and arms.

Residents of Gbarnga have expressed sadness over the two deaths, calling on the LNP through its traffic division to put in place measures that would reduce frequent accidents in the county.

According to them, the Police should work with the Ministry of Transport specifically, through the license department of the Ministry to monitor qualified drivers before issuing them driving documents.

Jeremiah Kuteh, who was in tears lamented that people should be offer driving documents based on qualifications and not just because they pay required license fees.