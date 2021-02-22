Liberia: Nobody Is Protected Against Covid-19 Until...

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) said it is deeply concerned about the lack of vaccines available for African countries.

In a statement issued recently, MIF stated "Nobody will be protected against COVID-19, until everybody is".

The Foundation noted that there will be no economic or social recovery, "unless we prioritise an equal global health recovery. It is a matter of shared interest, not of charity."

In this regard, MIF commends the strong statement recently issued by President Emmanuel Macron calling for, on top of immediate sharing of available supplies, cost transparency and technology transfer to accelerate the global production of vaccines.

"This crisis is far from over, and we will have to fight against further pandemics. Emergency packages are helpful, but far from ensuring sustained security.

We now look to G7 Leaders to make strong commitments to collectively engage in this global battle." The statement concluded.-Press statement