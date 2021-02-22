Liberia: NEC Pleads for Extended Patience

21 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

-Vendors demand pay

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Davidetta Browne Lansanah has described long-standing indebtedness to vendors in the country as not only embarrassing, but something, the Commission must resolve at once because it cannot run away from debts owned vendors.

She appealed to vendors to exercise "extended patience" as the Commission exerts ever possible means to pay them. The NEC owes vendors about US$742, 775.00. Madam Browne-Lansanah lauds vendors for not protesting in the streets, but rather, engaging the Commission as the first point of contact.

She disclosed that the Commission is in constant discussion with financial authorities to urgently release funds to enable it pays local vendors about US$742, 775.00 owed them.

The NEC is also indebted to international vendors, including Buck Press of Ghana which printed, among other materials, ballot papers for the December 8, Special Senatorial Election in 2020. The indebtedness comes at a time the Commission is expected to conduct by-elections as a result of last year's senatorial poll.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) last Thursday held a one-day meeting with local vendors who rendered services to the Commission during the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and two Representative By-elections.

The meeting was requested by Liberian vendors who wanted to ascertain status of their payments from the Elections Commission for services rendered nearly three months ago. The vendors, speaking during the meeting said, they face continued pressure from banking institutions to pay back loans they credited to pre-finance works for the NEC.

Chief Executive Officers from Solid Rock Logistics, Beam Transport Services, Link Liberia Incorporated, Mawata Transport and Crown Prince Incorporated, respectively, attended the meeting with authorities of the NEC, held on the compound of the Commission on 9th Street, Sinkor in Monrovia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.