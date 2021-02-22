Liberia: NEC Pleads for Extended Patience

-Vendors demand pay

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Davidetta Browne Lansanah has described long-standing indebtedness to vendors in the country as not only embarrassing, but something, the Commission must resolve at once because it cannot run away from debts owned vendors.

She appealed to vendors to exercise "extended patience" as the Commission exerts ever possible means to pay them. The NEC owes vendors about US$742, 775.00. Madam Browne-Lansanah lauds vendors for not protesting in the streets, but rather, engaging the Commission as the first point of contact.

She disclosed that the Commission is in constant discussion with financial authorities to urgently release funds to enable it pays local vendors about US$742, 775.00 owed them.

The NEC is also indebted to international vendors, including Buck Press of Ghana which printed, among other materials, ballot papers for the December 8, Special Senatorial Election in 2020. The indebtedness comes at a time the Commission is expected to conduct by-elections as a result of last year's senatorial poll.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) last Thursday held a one-day meeting with local vendors who rendered services to the Commission during the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and two Representative By-elections.

The meeting was requested by Liberian vendors who wanted to ascertain status of their payments from the Elections Commission for services rendered nearly three months ago. The vendors, speaking during the meeting said, they face continued pressure from banking institutions to pay back loans they credited to pre-finance works for the NEC.

Chief Executive Officers from Solid Rock Logistics, Beam Transport Services, Link Liberia Incorporated, Mawata Transport and Crown Prince Incorporated, respectively, attended the meeting with authorities of the NEC, held on the compound of the Commission on 9th Street, Sinkor in Monrovia.