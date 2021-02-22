Namibia: Wanderers Surge to the Top

WANDERERS regained the lead in the 50-over Premier League competition after beating Trustco United by four wickets on Saturday, while there was also a big win for CCD Tigers who beat Mr 24/7 Welwitschia by 100 runs.

At Trustco United Park, United had Wanderers in big trouble, but could not finish them off as Wanderers' strength in depth told.

United elected to bat and made a solid start as Adam Bassingthwaighte and Nyasha Nyashadzaishe put on 47 runs for the first wicket.

Karl Birkenstock got the breakthrough, dismissing Bassingthwaighte for 19 and Nyashadzaishe for 25 to reduce United to 56 for two wickets.

Lohan Louwrens and Tino Chiwara steadily rebuilt the innings but three wickets within four overs swung the momentum Wanderers' way.

Nicolaas Scholtz dismissed Louwrens for 12, Birkenstock dismissed Chiwara for 19, and when Bernard Scholtz dismissed Brendan Britten for one, they had crashed to 88 for five wickets.

Andre Siepker (20) and Hendrik van der Walt (21) revived the innings with a 33-run partnership, while Damon Coetzee added eight and Dickson Vambe two before the whole team was out for 144.

Birkenstock was Wanderers' best bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs off six overs, while Jan Frylinck took 2/17 off 6,3 overs and Nicolaas Scholtz 2/19 off eight.

It wasn't a great total to defend, but United got off to a sensational start when Wanderers lost their first four wickets with only nine runs on the board.

Nyasha Nyashadzaishe dismissed Nico Davin (2) and JC Balt (0) off successive balls in the first over and when Dickson Vambe dismissed Danie van Schoor for one off the second over, Wanderers had slumped to 5/3.

When Vambe also dismissed Jan Frylinck for three, Wanderers were in deep trouble at 9/4, but they could not press home their advantage as Michau du Preez and Karl Birkenstock started Wanderers' revival.

They put on 41 runs for the fifth wicket before Birkenstock was out for 18, but Du Preez was in fine form and put Wanderers in charge.

He was eventually out for 46 which came off 88 balls (2x6, 1x4), before Ruben Claassen (36 not out) and Nicolaas Scholtz (27 not out) took Wanderers to victory.

For United, Nyashadzaishe took two wickets for 31 runs, Vambe 2/12 and Lohan Louwrens 2/37.

At the CCD field, CCD Tigers recorded a comfortable 100-run victory against Mr 24/7 Welwitschia.

With Nicole Loftie-Eaton in fine form, CCD posted a formidable 250 all out off 42,3 overs, and with rain intervening, Welwitschia were set a revised victory target of 234 off 40 overs. They never got close as the whole side was dismissed for 133.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CCD got off to a strong start with Stephan Baard (26) and Ramon Wilmot (28) putting on 68 for the first wicket, and when Joshuan Julius was out for 19 they were well set at 106 for three wickets after 23 overs.

John Eric Thierauch and Pieter Smit lifted Welwitschias' hopes with two wickets apiece to reduce CCD to 134 for seven wickets, but Ben Shikongo joined Loftie-Eaton to put CCD in charge with a century partnership for the eight wicket.

Shikongo was eventually out for 22, while Loftie-Eaton added 87 off 62 balls (5x6, 4x4), to put CCD in the driving seat.

Pieter Smit was Welwitschias' best bowler, taking 4/63 off nine overs, while Zhivago Groenewald took 2/25.

In reply, opener Pieter Smit scored 34 off 49 balls (1x6, 3x4), but the wickets fell regularly all around him with Robert Herridge (4), Michael van Lingen (6), Mias Strauss (11) and Matthew de Gouveia (0) all going cheaply.

Further down the order Zhivago Groenewald scored a quick-fire 36 off 21 balls (4x6) while Allastair Gurirab added 22, before the whole team was out for 133.

Loftie-Eaton also starred with the ball, taking four wickets for 33 runs off eight overs, while Pikky Ya France also took 4/33 off eight.