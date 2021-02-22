Liberia: Newly Certificated People's Liberation Party Commences Political Business in Liberia

Monrovia — The Vision Bearer of the newly certificated People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell has assured Liberians and international partners that the party remains fully ready and prepared to lift citizens out of poverty, promote participatory and inclusive governance process and ensure the equitable distribution of the country's resources for the benefit of the citizenry.

Dr. Cassell said though the PLP is a new political movement that is different from other political parties in Liberia, the party stands ready to assume leadership and transform Liberia through collective and inclusive participation.

He made these comments on Saturday, February 20, 2021 during a program marking the official launch of the PLP's National Headquarters in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

He observed that most citizens, particularly the ordinary and less fortunate Liberian citizens have been allegedly abandoned and neglected, but the party remains ready to advocate for and defend the rights of the poor and underprivileged.

"We are ready to lift Liberians out of poverty through value addition agriculture programs and road connectivity in which Liberians will be the drivers and not the car loaders. We are ready to bring our private sector experience to the public sector and transform our service industries to be efficient and effective in the delivery of quality services. We are ready to reform our education system through decentralization of services, training of the education workforce and strengthening systems, especially early childhood education".

"We are ready to recalibrate the engine of our health system from an activity-based to a results-based model through a performance management system, and We are ready to reach out to all Liberians, irrespective of your social-political or tribal affiliation, to move Liberia forward. Never again, should we be afraid of the future, "The Time Is Now and We Are Ready".

He pointed out that for democracy to work in the Liberian society, every individual's voice should matter, and people in positions of public trust should be held accountable to work for the people and help develop the country.

"We must endeavor to ensure that the marginalized, disenfranchised and poor of our society are not repeatedly victimized by the political elites and cunning political actors/actresses whose sole aims are to gain government employment and to amass illegal wealth".

Spectators

Dr. Cassell stated that there are systematic challenges undermining the gains we have made as a nation; our economy is still struggling to get back on its feet, unemployment is a major challenge.

To compound this, he noted that, companies are still laying off workers, while Liberians remain spectators in their own economy.

He said the country's education and health systems are challenged by inadequate domestic resource allocation, limited qualified and trained workforce, poor service delivery especially for the rural communities and the most vulnerable and physically challenged groups.

He maintained that in response to these challenges, the People's Liberation Party (PLP), seeks to become the "alternative political institution that will do all in its power by the grace of God, to liberate our people from economic degradation, education paralysis, health immobility and agriculture decadence through inclusive and democratic participation of all Liberians, irrespective of your county, tribe, or social status".

"PLP core beliefs of diversity and inclusivity are based on the conviction that collectivism is the progressive path to move our nation forward. It is grounded in the six political tenets: Agriculture, Socio-economic, Education, Health and Wellbeing, Employment, and Infrastructure Developments, with emphasis on improving the Healthcare, Roads, Electricity, Water and Sewer, and Human Resource Development. These five political tenets are the key elements in dignifying the lives of the Liberian people and developing our country. To these, we pledge our total commitment".

He further pointed out that the birth of the PLP is grounded in social justice, economic freedom, and human capital development.

"In this spirit of patriotism, we welcome all Liberians to join hands with the PLP".

The launch of the headquarters of the PLP's national headquarters coincided with the induction of the party's acting leadership into offices.

Those inducted by the Vision Bearer, Dr. Cassell include: Wilmot Paye (National Chairman), Tapple E. Doe (National Ciairman for Administration and Finance), Alphanso D. Bindah (National Vice Chairman for Operations), and David Woods Beyan, Sr (National Deputy Secretary General).

Others are: Stephen T. L Vorkpor (Assistant Secretary for Press, Propaganda and Media), Carlos Tingban Edison (National Youth Assembly Chair) and Christina Christopher (National Vice Chair of Administration/Women Wing).

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Paye observed vowed to ensure that the next twelve months, the party's vision of an effective, efficient and fully functional and community-based People's Liberation Party will be aggressively pursued through grass-root mobilization.

"Through the establishment and sustenance of dynamic, vibrant and conscious youth, women and other relevant organs that promote broad participation, we will build a political party that is completely different. Foremost on this agenda is to make The People's Liberation Party a movement for all Liberians, including persons with disabilities. Let me hasten to add that the Constitution of The PLP provides for establishment of Standing or Specialized Committees, one of which is the Standing Committee on Persons with Disabilities".

He pointed out that after many years as one of the strongest and dependable voices of reason, he has finally separated himself from the Unity Party.

"I take this ultimate gamble not because it had been my wish or desire to leave one political party for another, but because from all indications Liberians and the world now know that the noble dreams, vision, ideals, principles, core values and philosophy conceived by Jackson Fiah Doe, Sr, Edward Binyah Kesselly and William Gabriel Kpolleh nearly forty years ago have been hijacked by Greed".

"I assume the role of Chairman with absolute humility, trusting that the same loving and benevolent CREATOR WHO revealed HIMSELF to me on Sunday, August 19, 2007 and WHO led me over the years, will direct the course of The People's Liberation Party for HIS name's sake and for the sake of the suffering masses of Liberia".

Chairman Paye disclosed that his goal is to establish one Liberation Chapter in every county, including at district, chiefdom, city, township, town, and village levels within twelve (12) months beginning effective March 2021 and ending March 2022, respectively.

He added that though the task appears huge, his leadership will achieve it.