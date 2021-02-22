Liberia: First Responders App 'My Watchman' Launched to Curb Crime, Offer Emergency Services in Liberia

Monrovia — A new mobile app with 24 hours secured monitoring and emergency dispatch command center has been launched to help curb crime and offer other emergency services. The platform aims to give people that opportunity whenever there is an emergency.

My Watchman, as it's called, is a full-service, personal security, and property monitoring app, with a 24 hours emergency response network and command center.

The app which was launched over the weekend at the Bella Casa Hotel in Sinkor showcases a smarter and safer way to protect family and property with access to the help anywhere and anytime.

The app is a registered trademark of Advanced Converged Technologies LLC (ACT), a technology company with regional offices in Liberia. It is a reliable, easy to use SOS / 911 Mobile App with 24/7 secured monitoring and emergency dispatch command center.

The company's initial approach was to design a weaponized camera that could be controlled from your phone via an app but while trying to secure funding for the invention the team realized that only a small segment of society would be able to afford the cameras.

The app is on play store and other social media platforms. For now, it's focusing on security, fire, medical, and gender-based violence.

For medical, fire emergency or one safety threatens, the person needs to push a button on the app and the command center will instantly alert. The My Watch team will immediately call the person to assess the situation, and promptly dispatch the emergency responders.

Oliver Wleh Klark Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer of RoviaGate Technology Company, a technology company that is providing emergency service.

KlarK explains how his then-girlfriend now-wife had an encounter with robbers at her residence at night and was lucky, to get his brother and rush to rescue her.