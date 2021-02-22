Liberia: The Constitution Takes a Vacation

editorial

WEEKS AFTER THE DECEMBER Midterm Senatorial and Representative elections in Liberia, several elected Senators are yet to take their seats amid numerous complaints and legal wrangles now entangled in the Supreme Court of Liberia.

THE AFTERMATH OF THE DECEMBER 8, 2020 elections has been marred by challenges from some defeated candidates.

THIS HAS LED to a situation in which newly-elected Senators are being denied their right to participate in the workings of the legislature and checkmate the Executive branch of government.

SOME OF THOSE DEFEATED last December have filed separate legal complaints before the NEC and the Supreme Court respectively, claiming that the electoral processes conducted in their respective counties were marred with multiple fraud and irregularities.

THIS MEANS ELECTED officials from several counties including Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, River Cess, Lofa, Grand Kru, Maryland, Gbarpolu, Sinoe and Nimba are yet to take their seats.

THE CHALLENGES have dealt a major blow not just to the electoral process but also to the constitution as a whole.

Article 83 of the constitution states: "Voting for the President, Vice-President, members of the Senate and members of the House of Representatives shall be conducted throughout the Republic on the second Tuesday in October of each election year. All elections of public officers shall be determined by an absolute majority of the votes cast. If no candidate obtains an absolute majority in the first ballot, a second ballot shall be conducted on the second Tuesday following. The two candidates who received the greatest numbers of votes on the first ballot shall be designated to participate in the run-off election.

ARTICLE 83 further states: "The returns of the elections shall be declared by the Elections Commission not later than fifteen days after the casting of ballots."

SEVERAL ELECTED OFFICIALS argue that the Supreme Court of Liberia is in violation of the constitution, an argument which suggests there may be more trouble for future elections, particularly the upcoming 2023 General and Presidential elections.