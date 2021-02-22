Liberia: Lisgis to Organize 16 Days Training for Field Mapping Assistants and Cartographers for the Upcoming Population and Housing

22 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Liberian Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) on February 22 will commence a 16-day training for Field Mapping Assistants and Cartographers.

The release from LISGIS states that the training workshop is part of the process leading to the conduct of the population and housing census.

The training is expected to commence on Monday, February 22 and will run up to March 9, 2021, in Kakata City, Margibi County.

The opening of this workshop will be graced by stakeholders, the United Nations family along with the Government of Liberia and its international partners who are major sponsors of the Census Project.

LISGIS in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will be conducting its 2020 Round of National Population and Housing Census of Liberia.

