Somalia: AMISOM Reviews Progress Made in Training, Mentoring Southwest State Police

The Police component of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has expressed satisfaction with the level of collaboration between AMISOM Police and Southwest State Police.

AMISOM Police has Individual Police Officers and a contingent of Formed Police Unit serving in Baidoa to help build the capacity of the Southwest State Police through training, mentoring and provision of operational support.

On Monday, AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Augustine Magnus Kailie, and the senior leadership team of AMISOM Police were in Baidoa, the Administrative capital of Southwest State of Somalia, to inspect how the deployed officers were executing their duties, and advancing the mission's mandate.

AIGP Kailie, explained that the AU police deployed in the region will play an important role in the upcoming Parliamentary and Presidential elections as members of the National Elections Security Taskforce, which is the highest security organ tasked with securing the elections.

The Taskforce is chaired by the Somali Police Force, with support from AMISOM Police.

He stressed the need for AMISOM Police to support the Southwest Police in securing the electoral process, to ensure a safe and secure process.

"AMISOM is supporting the Somalia Police Force (SPF) to provide security during the upcoming elections.

We will be by their side, guiding and advising them. They have the key role to police the elections so that the process is credible," he said.

The AU Police Commissioner, however, stressed that the Somali police will take the lead in securing the upcoming elections, with AMISOM police only offering support, to ensure that the exercise is conducted peacefully and without any disruptions.

The senior leadership team during the visit also assessed how the different AMISOM components are working together in advancing the mission's mandate in the region.

"My entourage including the Senior Leadership Team of the police component are also here to see how our police component deployed here, both the Individual Police Officers (IPOs) and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) are coordinating their activities with their civilian and military counterparts," AIGP Kailie stated.