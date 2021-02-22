Mozambique: Head of Armed Forces Dies

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry has announced that Gen. Eugenio Mussa, Chief of Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), died of illness in Maputo on Monday.

The statement announcing Mussa's death did not reveal which illness claimed his life.

President Filipe Nyusi appointed the 63 year old Mussa FADM Chief of Staff on 14 January, and at the same time promoted him from Major-General to the rank of General of the Army.

Shortly before this promotion, he had been appointed Commander of the Northern Operational Theatre, which put him in charge of the war against islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado province.

In this capacity, Mussa led the defence and security forces in driving the terrorists out of some parts of the province they had seized.

At a military parade, shortly after taking responsibility for the Northern Theatre, Mussa declared that 2021 would be a decisive year in the battle against the terrorist groups, and that the FADM should operate rigorously to eliminate the terrorists.

"We cannot continue with this matter pending", he declared.

Mussa's previous positions include commander of the army, and commander of the Civic Service of Mozambique.