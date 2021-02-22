Mozambique: Head of Armed Forces Dies

8 February 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry has announced that Gen. Eugenio Mussa, Chief of Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), died of illness in Maputo on Monday.

The statement announcing Mussa's death did not reveal which illness claimed his life.

President Filipe Nyusi appointed the 63 year old Mussa FADM Chief of Staff on 14 January, and at the same time promoted him from Major-General to the rank of General of the Army.

Shortly before this promotion, he had been appointed Commander of the Northern Operational Theatre, which put him in charge of the war against islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado province.

In this capacity, Mussa led the defence and security forces in driving the terrorists out of some parts of the province they had seized.

At a military parade, shortly after taking responsibility for the Northern Theatre, Mussa declared that 2021 would be a decisive year in the battle against the terrorist groups, and that the FADM should operate rigorously to eliminate the terrorists.

"We cannot continue with this matter pending", he declared.

Mussa's previous positions include commander of the army, and commander of the Civic Service of Mozambique.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.