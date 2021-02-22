Namibia: Walvis Municipality Distances Itself From Housing Excercise

22 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

THE Walvis Bay Municipality says it has nothing to do with an announcement by the harbour town's former deputy mayor Penelope Martin-Louw for Walvis Bay residents to register for a housing survey.

According to the municipality's public relations division, the exercise has not been endorsed by the Walvis Bay Town Council.

The council was also not informed about the exercise, and residents are thus warned that they will be registering their names at own risk.

The municipality says it will also not be held liable for any activities undertaken by the former deputy mayor's organisation, the Janet Martin Foundation.

The municipality further says it conducts its own surveys and announcements are made through formal communication channels.

The municipality issued a statement following a recent article in The Namibian in which Martin-Louw, through her charity foundation, called on residents to register themselves to determine how people need housing.

"I am glad the municipality gave clarity on the survey of Janet Martin Charity Foundation. I never said that they were part of it," said Martin-Louw in response to the statement.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.