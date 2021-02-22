Namibia: Walvis Municipality Distances Itself From Housing Excercise

THE Walvis Bay Municipality says it has nothing to do with an announcement by the harbour town's former deputy mayor Penelope Martin-Louw for Walvis Bay residents to register for a housing survey.

According to the municipality's public relations division, the exercise has not been endorsed by the Walvis Bay Town Council.

The council was also not informed about the exercise, and residents are thus warned that they will be registering their names at own risk.

The municipality says it will also not be held liable for any activities undertaken by the former deputy mayor's organisation, the Janet Martin Foundation.

The municipality further says it conducts its own surveys and announcements are made through formal communication channels.

The municipality issued a statement following a recent article in The Namibian in which Martin-Louw, through her charity foundation, called on residents to register themselves to determine how people need housing.

"I am glad the municipality gave clarity on the survey of Janet Martin Charity Foundation. I never said that they were part of it," said Martin-Louw in response to the statement.