Namibia: Getting Creative With Covid-19 Support

22 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A GROUP of friends from Walvis Bay has started a support initiative for Covid-19 victims and their families.

The group came together at the Walvis Bay lagoon on Friday evening, where they prayed for and gave messages of hope to people battling with the virus, as well as families who lost loved ones to the virus.

The organiser of the campaign, Roy Brussel said the idea is to encourage people to keep their friends and families motivated in the face of the pandemic.

"We cannot be with them, as they are sick, but we can film get-together events, share good times, pray and encourage them with these videos. Some are far away and we cannot reach them when we receive news that they have lost someone or that their family members are sick. It does not cost anything to show support," he said.

The group challenged other people in the country to share creative ideas of motivating Covid-19 patients.

They also created a picture on canvas with their hand prints for a friend in Windhoek, who recently lost a sister and now faces the challenge of coping with having his mother on a ventilator.

They also released white balloons as a sign to encourage patients and families facing the Covid-19 challenge to hold on to their faith.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

