Namibia: GBV Law Changes Tabled

22 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab last week introduced sweeping proposed amendments to the country's domestic violence law, which could improve the government's response to cases of domestic and gender-based violence (GBV) and protect victims against intimidation.

This includes a proposal to grant the courts the power to issue victims protection orders without notifying alleged perpetrators of the proceedings or affording them the chance to be heard.

Dausab tabled these changes to the Combating of Domestic Violence Act of 2003 in the National Assembly (NA).

The amendment bill in general seeks to promote the protection of vulnerable women, men and children who continue to suffer the atrocities of violence perpetrated by those at home and elsewhere.

If approved, the proposed amendments would also make it possible for victims of domestic violence and GBV to apply for a protection order by filing an affidavit at the nearest police station in cases where it is impossible for such persons to make an application at the nearest court.

The proposed amendments would further strengthen the safeguards against the intimidation of complainants by empowering the courts to postpone enquiries to consider whether the steps taken by station commanders are sufficient.

Courts would also be empowered to make an order for any further police action that may be required to protect the complainant or applicant.

In addition to the 'no-contact' provision under the existing law, the proposed amendments provide for the courts to direct the respondent to take part in a counselling or treatment programme, and to grant temporary sole custody of a child born or jointly adopted by the complainant and the respondent to the complainant or to another suitable custodian.

"It is also an important feature that the bill . . . requires a notification of any breach of a protection order by a police officer who opens the docket to the clerk of the court which issued the protection order to ensure that a notation is entered on the relevant file," Dausab said during her motivation statement in the NA.

She said the bill also clarifies that protection orders and criminal charges can be pursued simultaneously and places a duty on police officers who open dockets in respect of a domestic violence complaint to advise a complainant of the possibility of applying for a protection order while the criminal charge is pending.

Dausab said the amendment bill is a demonstration that the government is making a "conscientious effort to address issues of gender-based violence across the country".

She said combating violence against women and children is "neither optional nor an act of charity", but the right thing to do.

The minister said even though the law would not be the ultimate solution to domestic violence, it provides an important framework and sufficient scope for protection while emphasising the importance of engaging men and boys as agents and beneficiaries of change to combat domestic violence.

"Although much more needs to be done to put an end to violence against vulnerable persons in Namibia, the tabling of the amendment bill is an important step in that direction and enables policymakers to take the lead to changing the attitudinal and social patterns and to raise increased awareness about the rights of women and children," Dausab said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.