Namibia: Swapo Blames Opposition for //Kharas 'Mess'

MATHEW Mumbala, Swapo's coordinator for the //Kharas region, has taken a dig at opposition parties over the //Kharas Regional Council's inactivity.

Addressing party members at a campaign on Saturday at Aroab for the town's local authority re-election next Friday, Mumbala said the region is in "a mess" as the new council has not convened a single meeting.

The council is unable to convene meetings as it does not have a full management committee.

During last year's swearing-in ceremony Swapo councillors Lazarus Nangolo and Susan Ndjaleka have rejected nominations by Landless People's Movement (LPM) members to serve on the committee.

This means the council's management committee consists of LPM councillor Joseph Isaack only, who was also elected as chairperson.

Mumbala on Saturday, however, ascribed the council's inactivity to the LPM dominating council seats.

He accused the party of "greediness", saying it has nominated three of its members to serve as National Council members to cash in on parliamentary funding of close to N$800 000 per seat in the upper house of parliament.

"They (the LPM) don't care about the electorate after they have voted for them, as they opted for money, and thus they cannot form a regional government," he said.

Mumbala vowed that the party's council representatives won't accept nominations to serve on the management committee.

"LPM members must relinquish [their positions in the national council] and come back and take over the management committee as the Swapo Party won't be fooled by them," he said.

He urged party members and sympathisers to come out in numbers to vote Swapo's candidates into the Aroab Village Council next week.

"Let us not be confused. No other party can offer what Swapo has offered over the years in terms of socio-economic development," Mumbala said.

He claimed opposition party leaders' only message was about corruption, while they failed to focus on service delivery.

"Swapo is serious about tackling corruption - therefore it has founded the Anti-Corruption Commission," he said.

Dennis Coetzee, the former Karasburg East constituency councillor, said the new kid in the political arena only intends to destabilise Swapo, saying "those praying for the liberation movement's demise must continue to dream".

He also rejected claims by the opposition that Swapo has done "nothing" in its 30-year rule of the country.

"Swapo, among others, has brought freedom of speech, which many of them now abuse through insulting elders . . . we won't stoop so low as to trample on elders' rights for cheap political gains," he said.

Coetzee said opposition parties, after promising the electorate free land allocation during last year's regional council and local authority elections, cannot fulfil their promises, because Swapo still governs the country.

"We are gullible to people telling us lies. Swapo was not involved in the Fishrot or corruption, but some individuals . . . some of the opposition leaders also have skeletons in their closets," he said.

The Election Commission of Namibia has successfully approached the election tribunal to rerun the local authority elections of Koës, Aroab and Stampriet as well as the Mariental Rural constituency due to errors in procedures during the November 2020 polls.