Namibia: Crafter Faces Eviction

The ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are being felt by many people across the country on a daily basis.

Fifty-seven-year-old Sara Basson, a craft artist who runs her business at the Namibian Craft Centre, is facing possible eviction due to unpaid rent.

"They are threatening to evict me on 28 February as I have not paid rent in full since March last year," Basson said.

She says it has not been easy for her financially since the pandemic hit as she is a single mother and has many people who depend on her. She says she dropped from making an average of N$8 000 a month to nothing at all.

"I provide for my three children, two other boys that were left under my care as they have lost their parents, two grandchildren and my mother who is wheelchair-bound," Basson explained.

She further said she cannot leave the craft centre because she has been doing craft for 28 years.

"This is the only thing I have been doing for 28 years. I do not know how to do anything else, I cannot just leave, " Basson stressed.

She believes that things will improve and her business will pick up, however, right now she needs help to pay her overdue rent.

"I am calling on anyone willing to help with any amount to please help me. There is nowhere I can get N$10 000 before this month ends," Basson added.

The tourism industry has been the hardest hit by the global pandemic as the movement of people, on which it depends, has been greatly restricted.

According to the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN), the overall performance of the tourism hospitality sector for 2020 reached a mere 16,08% of capacity, while in 2019 it stood at 53%, and almost 57% in previous years.

HAN head Gitta Paetzold said the Namibian tourism industry is in a very precarious state financially, and the continued limitations and restrictions on international and regional travel to curb the spread of the virus are strangling the sector.

"Only time will tell how many of the close to 5 000 registered businesses in accommodation, tour operations, car rental and other tourism-related activities in Namibia will survive this crisis," she said.

Namibia last year launched the tourism revival initiative that saw the first international flights coming in from Europe, with Eurowings, and the rest of Africa, with Ethiopian Airways and Airlink.

Paetzold said the occupancy rate for the fourth quarter rose to 18,5%, and as statistics show, a good 17% of the guests were comprised of visitors from Europe, while almost 6% came from South Africa during the fourth quarter alone.

Namibians also used the opportunity to travel in their own country, and for the first time, the occupancy figures show that Namibians constituted more than half of the occupancies recorded at establishments.