Kenya's First Rastafarian Advocate to Vie for Nairobi Governor in 2022

22 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Last year, Mathenge Mukundi, 24, gained prominence when photos of him being admitted to the bar with his head wrapped in a turban instead of the barrister wig trended on social media.

Mukundi, Kenya's first Rastafarian advocate of the High Court, in the weekend declared his interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat attracting varied reactions.

Speaking in an interview on a local TV station, he indicated that he will contest for the top county position in the 2022 general election.

"I expressed my interest in the position in 2020 when Mike Sonko was impeached. Although the by-election was halted following many petitions, I am still in the race come 2022," said Mathenge.

Mukundi, who graduated with a Degree in Law from Kenyatta University before joining the Kenya School of Law, hailed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the proposal to create more constituencies will allow people like him to vie for leadership positions.

"The BBI has created seventy more constituencies. This will enable people like me to vie for the increased leadership positions," he said.

He said he is very passionate about fighting and defending basic human rights and to achieve this he knew he had to become a lawyer.

"I am inspired by people like the late Marcus Garvey, who was a political activist and if elected as the next Nairobi Governor, I will focus on changing the lives of the youth," he indicated.

He added, "We will take the city and change it. I am putting myself out there in confidence that I will save our youth from drugs and substance abuse."

"As Rastafarians, we are not biased. We embrace everyone with love and harmony. I will be the governor to all people," he added.

After all the attention he got last year, Mukundi said he was eager to get back to his simple lifestyle and start job hunting. Currently, he sells clothes online.

"I am yet to get a job and it is very difficult to job-hunt during the Coronavirus pandemic but I am hoping things will be better soon. My cousin and I run an Instagram business account that we use to sell second-hand clothes and that is how I get my daily bread," he revealed.

Hills and Valleys by Buju Banton is Mathenge's favourite song and as the Jamaican reggae artiste sings in the hit: "Only Rasta can liberate the people," the young advocate is optimistic he will soon start practising law and help the oppressed in the society.

"I did pupillage at Kenya Law and my work speaks for itself. My hope is that I will not be discriminated against as a lawyer just because of the Rastafarian faith I believe in. I dream of a world where everyone is treated equally and with respect," he concluded.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.