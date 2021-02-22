Kenya Power to Alter Power Lines in Syosambu After Death of Three Giraffes

22 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya Power on Monday said it will move power lines within the Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru County after the death of three giraffes.

In a statement, KPLC said its officials were working together with those of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to replace the electricity poles to prevent electrocution of giraffes within the area.

"We have commenced the process of enhancing the clearance of the electricity distribution infrastructure at Soysambu so as to forestall a recurrence of the unfortunate incident," the company said.

One of the endangered Rothschild giraffes was electrocuted on Sunday while the other two died in a similar incident on Friday.

"We regret this incident because we recognize that wildlife forms an integral part of our natural and cultural psyche and, we appreciate the feedback shared by various stakeholders on this matter," said Bernard Ngugi, Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO.

According to KWS, preliminary reports indicated that the height of the electricity poles crossing the area are low below the giraffe's height.

"Ensuring that we adhere to the highest forms of safety in all our undertakings, is a prerequisite for us. We thus take any electricity related accidents seriously and we will u se the lessons gleaned to avoid a recurrence of the same," added Ngugi.

Read: Outrage as three giraffes electrocuted at Soysambu Conservancy

Soysambu currently hosts a population of approximately 124 giraffes.

As of August 2018, the conservancy had identified 50 males, 41 females and 33 calves.

The Soysambu Conservancy's giraffe program works to assist in restocking areas of Kenya where the Rothschilds are indigenous.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

