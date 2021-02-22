South Africa: Cosafa Backs Dr Patrice Motsepe in CAF Presidential Bid

The 14 COSAFA members unanimously agreed that Dr Motsepe was the best candidate to lead CAF into a new era of transparency and good governance and confirmed he would have their backing at the CAF elective conference that will take place on March 12 in Morocco.

"Dr Motsepe is our candidate, and we endorse him fully," COSAFA President Dr Phillip Chiyangwa said. "We believe he has the right mix of business acumen and connections in the corporate world to lead CAF through what will be a difficult period in the coming years.

"The name of Dr Motsepe is synonymous with good governance and integrity, and he is the perfect candidate to meet the challenges football on our continent faces.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino often talks of how unity is required in African football to move the game forward and we firmly believe Dr Motsepe can bring that."

Dr Motsepe has been travelling the length and breadth of the African continent in recent months to explain his vision to football association presidents.

"His commitment to the role is obvious and the passion he clearly has for African football can never be questioned. We will go to congress (on March 12) as a COSAFA collective and we will show unity of our own to help Dr Motsepe get elected.

"We are at a crucial stage for African football, that is quite clear, and what is required is strong and decisive leadership. That is how we will grow the game and provide the future we all want to see for African football."

Dr Motsepe has built a business empire in the last three decades and is the current owner of South African Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns, who were crowned winners of the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Article credit: Lynda Greeff

lyndagreeff@mweb.co.za | media@cosafa.com