South Africa: Minister Tito Mboweni Delivers 2021 Budget Speech in Parliament, 24 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his State of the Nation Address on 11 February, announced government plans to address South Africa's current socio-economic situation. On Wednesday, Minister of Finance Mr Tito Mboweni will provide details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement these plans. This is when he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech to the National Assembly (NA) hybrid sitting on Wednesday. Minister Mboweni is also scheduled to introduce the Appropriation Bill and to table the Division of Revenue Bill to Parliament on Wednesday.

Media, including photographers, who wish to be in the NA Chamber to cover the Budget Speech must send their details to Mlindi Mpindi (mmpindi@parliament.gov.za), by 15.00 on 22 February. Details required are: Full name, name of the media house, cell phone number and ID number or passport number).

In line with COVID-19 regulations, only a limited number of media will be allowed - on a first come first served basis - and accredited to be in the NA Chamber on Wednesday. These media will be drawn from media reporting on the Budget Speech and media with offices in the parliamentary precinct. Please be aware that everybody wishing to enter the parliamentary precinct must undergo mandatory COVID-19 screening before being allowed access.

Media wishing to cover the sitting on the virtual platform should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi by email (mmpindi@parliament.gov.za) for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group. Media must send these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Minister Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech will be broadcast live on Parliament's DSTV Channel 408, live streamed on Parliament's website and Parliament social media platforms, including Parliament's YouTube Channel. Parliament will also provide live feeds to broadcasters.

Parliamentary sittings are open to the media and the public. Members of the public can follow parliamentary sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), through live stream on Parliament's website, Parliament's YouTube channel and Twitter page, on the links below.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

You can subscribe to Parliament's YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

For National Treasury's Budget lock-up on 24 February - before Minister Mboweni's Budget Speech to Parliament - please contact Jabulane Mulambo of National Treasury (Jabulane.Mulambo@treasury.gov.za or 083 657 1142).

