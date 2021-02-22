Nigeria: Alleged Fraud - Arraignment of Ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, Stalled

22 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, could not commence over the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve two suspects in the trial

Counsel to the EFCC, Dr. Hassan Liman, SAN, at the mention of the case before Justice Inyang Ekwo, told the court that the 5th and 6th suspect in the matter were yet to be served with the court processes.

READ ALSOUK's PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until April 19 for the suspects to take their plea.

Recall that the court had fixed Feb. 9 for the arraignment.

But due to the fact that Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was yet to be served with the court processes, the arraignment could not go on.

The lawmaker is facing the fraud charge alongside eight others in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

The anti-corruption agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds to the tune of N5 billion while serving as Minister of Aviation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.