Namibia: RUF, Gun to File High Court Case On Legalising Dagga

THE Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN) and the Rastafarians United Front (RUF) will today (Monday) file a High Court case on the legalisation of dagga.

Kadhila Amoomo of Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practioners will file the papers on their behalf.

GUN secretary general Borro Ndungula said they want the Abuse of Dependence-Producing Substances and Rehabilitation Centres Act 41 of 1971 done away with since it's an apartheid era law.

RUF president Brian Jafta said: "Government never applied its own mind, never did research on it and simply relies on an apartheid era law."