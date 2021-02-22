Namibia: RUF, Gun to File High Court Case On Legalising Dagga

22 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

THE Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN) and the Rastafarians United Front (RUF) will today (Monday) file a High Court case on the legalisation of dagga.

Kadhila Amoomo of Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practioners will file the papers on their behalf.

GUN secretary general Borro Ndungula said they want the Abuse of Dependence-Producing Substances and Rehabilitation Centres Act 41 of 1971 done away with since it's an apartheid era law.

RUF president Brian Jafta said: "Government never applied its own mind, never did research on it and simply relies on an apartheid era law."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.