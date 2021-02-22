Kenya: Beyonce Gifts Elsa Majimbo Yet-to-Be-Released Adidas Collection

22 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Days after making it to the cover of the latest issue of Teen Vogue magazine of Young Hollywood Class of 2021, US megastar Beyonce has come knocking on teen internet sensation Elsa Majimbo's door.

The 19-year-old Majimbo was gifted the third collection from Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, which is yet to hit the market and she was elated to receive it.

This comes days after the Tik Tok and Instagram star went viral for becoming a partner with top Italian fashion company Maison Valentino.

THANK YOU @Beyonce @adidas @WeAreIvyPark !!!! JUST RECEIVED THE ICY PARK !!!! 💗😭😘 pic.twitter.com/5dYdfFtSBX

- Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) February 22, 2021

Elsa's rise to fame is notable because she was not welcomed graciously into Kenya's social scene.

During the first half of the Covid-19 quarantine, Majimbo rose to global fame by making short sarcastic video clips for fun while eating crisps.

As she continued to be applauded internationally, a huge number of Kenyans made fun of her skits and bullied her for days on end.

However, in the weekend, many Kenyans came to Elsa's defence applauding her success following a conversation sparked by her Valentino deal, condemning haters who did not believe in her influence.

She announced that she had collaborated with the Italian fashion company in a 'special project'.

"Valentino is proud to announce a special project with writer, actor and comedian Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19), culminating into a soon-to-be-released collaboration," the company announced on its social channels.

It's Elsa's world, we're just living in it.

Valentino is proud to announce a special project with writer, actor and comedian Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19), culminating into a soon-to-be-released collaboration.

Stay tuned to find out more. ElsaxValentino pic.twitter.com/NZoEqbXyv1

- Valentino (@MaisonValentino) February 19, 2021

The Maison Valentino plays a major role in the luxury division through tradition and innovation, a necessary combination for a creative industry that generates a sense of beauty.

According to its website, Valentino's fashion is displayed through the Haute Couture and Prêt-à-Porter lines for women and for men and through the Valentino Garavani accessories lines that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties and fragrances.

She could not hide her joy and said that it was absolutely insane that in less than a year into her career she gets to collaborate with one of the biggest designers in the world.

"On Tuesday I was wearing Valentino on the cover of Teen Vogue. On Friday I announced I am working with Valentino. That is how we do baby."

On Tuesday I was wearing Valentino on the cover of Teen Vogue. On Friday I announced I'm working with Valentino. That's how we do baby 💅🏾😗🥰 pic.twitter.com/sY5XAmKcif

- Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) February 19, 2021

The teen comedian earlier this week shared the news on her social media platforms on making it to the cover of Teen Vogue, saying she was so proud to have done her first cover with them.

"This year's Young Hollywood issue is focused on the creators who kept us entertained. People at the front of the culture, pushing us to think, laugh, dance, and cry. The #TVYoungHollywood Class of 2021 has arrived," Teen Vogue wrote.

Read: Elsa Majimbo makes it to cover of prestigious US magazine

Teen Vogue is an American online publication, formerly in print, launched in 2003, as a sister publication to Vogue, targeting preteen girls.

Like Vogue, it includes stories about fashion and celebrities.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.