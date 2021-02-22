Namibia: Nujoma Alive and Well - Namibian Presidency

The Office of the President says the 91-year-old founding president Sam Nujoma is in good health and condemns allegations claiming otherwise.

In a press statement issued this afternoon, press secretary Alfredo Hengari labelled claims about Nujoma's death "baseless and unwarranted", saying it was an attack on the integrity of the former president that was started by malicious individuals peddling fake news.

"The undesirable speculation about the health of the founding president is lamentable and should cease forthwith," he said.

Nujoma was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 6 December last year, but soon recovered. At that time, he had minor symptoms, which were reported to have subsided.

Hengari urged Namibians to desist from relying on misinformation, saying it created undue panic within the country.